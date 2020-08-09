The NJPW Summer Struggle tour continued today, featuring the finals of the NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Championship Tournament. YOSHI-HASHI, Tomohiro Ishii, and Hirooki Goto defeated SHO, Toru Yano, and Kazuchika Okada to become the new champions.

Also at the event, fans got to try out NJPW's new #NJPWCheer tool that allows them to cheer, send encouragement, and other reactions using their smartphones. NJPW had previously encouraged fans not to shout or chant during the matches due to the pandemic, so this was their alternative way to engage the live audience.

Below are the full results:

* Yujiro Takahashi and Gedo defeated Gabriel Kidd and Yuya Uemura

* Satoshi Kojima, Yuji Nagata, and Ryusuke Taguchi defeated Yota Tsuji, Tomoaki Honma, and Togi Makabe

* SANADA and Shingo Takagi defeated DOUKI and Minoru Suzuki

* Master Wato, Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Kota Ibushi, and Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated Yoshinobu Kanemaru, El Desperado, Zack Sabre Jr., and Taichi

* EVIL and Taiji Ishimori defeated Tetsuya Naito and BUSHI

* YOSHI-HASHI, Tomohiro Ishii, and Hirooki Goto defeated SHO, Toru Yano, and Kazuchika Okada (NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Championship)

Both the Summer Struggle and New Japan Cup will continue over the next couple weeks. NJPW's next big event is Summer Struggle in Jingu (take place in Jingu Stadium) on August 29. That show will feature IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Champion EVIL vs. Tetsuya Naito, IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi vs. Taiji Ishimori, and the finals to determine the inaugural KOPW 2020 Champion.