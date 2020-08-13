Night eleven of the ongoing Summer Struggle Tour has been officially canceled, according to New Japan Pro Wrestling's official website.

Moments before the show began, precautionary temperature checks showed that one of the competitors had developed a fever. They immediately conducted additional COVID-19 tests on this person, but the results are still being processed.

NJPW thought that the best decision was to cancel the show and provide refunds to the fans in attendance. They promise to provide updates on the situation whenever they become available.

You can see the full statement from NJPW below:



Today, Uwajima, Ehime prefecture was scheduled to see night 11 of the Summer Struggle tour. Unfortunately, one of the wrestlers scheduled to appear had developed a fever. The wrestler immediately undertook additional COVID-19 testing, but New Japan Pro-Wrestling is still awaiting results. Under NJPW's Coronavirus guidelines, and with the best interests of health and safety for other wrestlers and fans in attendance, the decision was made to cancel tonight's event. Refunds will be made available to all those who purchased a ticket for tonight's event, and more information on this situation will be provided as soon as it becomes available. Thank you for your understanding and support.

Popular NJPW star Kota Ibushi took to social media after the announcement and promised he would return to Uwajima, Ehime soon.

"When I said this, I wanted to attract professional wrestling in front of everyone, but I think New Japan Pro Wrestling made the best decision. I will definitely be back," Kota writes (as translated by Google).

You can see his full tweet below: