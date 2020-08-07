NJPW Summer Struggle Night 6 took place today from Tokyo's Korakuen Hall. Six different matches made up the card, including the final two matches of the NEVER Openweight 6-Man Championship Tournament's first round.

You can see the full results below:

* Yuji Nagata defeated Yuya Uemura

* Satoshi Kojima and Hiroyoshi Tenzan defeated Gabriel Kidd and Yota Tsuji

* SHO, Toru Yano, and Kazuchika Okada defeated DOUKI, El Desperado, and Minoru Suzuki

* BUSHI, SANADA, Shingo Takagi, and Tetsuya Naito defeated Gedo, Taiji Ishimori, Dick Togo, and EVIL

* YOSHI-HASHI, Tomohiro Ishii, and Hirooki Goto defeated Ryusuke Taguchi, Tomoaki Honma, and Togi Makabe in the NEVER Openweight 6-Man Championship Tournament 1st Round

* Master Wato, Kota Ibushi, and Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated Yoshinobu Kanemaru, Zack Sabre Jr., and Taichi in the NEVER Openweight 6-Man Championship Tournament 1st Round

As noted, the Summer Struggle Tour will culminate with a final show at Jingu Stadium on August 29. On that evening, the first winner of the KOPW 2020 Title will be crowned, the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi takes on Taiji Ishimori, and the IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Champion EVIL defends against Tetsuya Naito.