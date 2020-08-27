NJPW Summer Struggle night 13 took place today from Tokyo's Korakuen Hall. Six different matches made up the card, including a main event tag team match between EVIL and Taiji Ishimori versus Hiromu Takahashi and Tetsuya Naito.

You can see the full results below:

* Yota Tsuji defeated Yuya Uemura

* YOSHI-HASHI, Tomohiro Ishii, and Hirooki Goto defeated Tomoaki Honma, Yuji Nagata, and Satoshi Kojima

* SHO, Toru Yano, and Kazuchika Okada defeated Jado, Gedo, and Yujiro Takahashi

* BUSHI, SANADA, Shingo Takagi defeated DOUKI, El Desperado, and Minoru Suzuki

* Master Wato, Kota Ibushi, and Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated Yoshinobu Kanemaru, Zack Sabre Jr., and Taichi

* EVIL and Taiji Ishimori defeated Hiromu Takahashi and Tetsuya Naito

As noted, the final Summer Struggle in Jingu show takes place this Saturday at 4 am ET / 1 am PT and features the return of English commentary with Kevin Kelly and Chris Charlton.

