Ohio Valley Wrestling has announced that Brian Pillman Jr. will make his debut for the company at tonight's TV tapings.

"MY LONG AWAITED OVW DEBUT!!!," Pillman wrote in response to OVW's announcement.

Tonight's OVW TV tapings will take place at The ArenA in Jacksonville, Indiana. Details on the venue and tickets can be found at the link in the tweet seen below.

Pillman has been working for MLW, but recently made his AEW Dark debut in a few matches, which you can see below.

You can see OVW's full tweet below, along with Pillman's reply: