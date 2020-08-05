Former NFL player turned sports analyst Pat McAfee is headed to tonight's WWE NXT episode to continue his storyline with Adam Cole, which actually began back in 2018.

As noted earlier today, Cole took to Twitter and posted about how he had received some interesting news.

"Just heard some really interesting news. If he is that serious about fixing this, then count me in," Cole wrote.

In an update, McAfee and WWE announced this afternoon that he will be appearing on tonight's show. McAfee was married on Saturday, but he's leaving his honeymoon to make the trip to NXT. This will be a follow-up to the incident between Cole and McAfee on The Pat McAfee Show in late July, which we now know was an angle between the two. Video from the incident can be seen above.

McAfee posted a video to Instagram today that included the line, "Wifey just gave us the go ahead.. About to take a mid honeymoon daytrip to clear up some drama in my life."

He captioned the Instagram post with, "Well.. sometimes a little face to face conversation in the middle of a honeymoon is exactly what is needed to clear up some drama."

Cole has not commented on McAfee's announcement as of this writing. Stay tuned for updates on tonight's show and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

Below is WWE's announcement on McAfee and tonight's NXT show, along with his Instagram post and the original tweet from Cole:

Pat McAfee rolling into NXT tonight to address confrontation with Adam Cole Time to talk Bay Bay! Pat McAfee is ready to clear the air with Adam Cole and is headed to NXT tonight hoping to do exactly that. The last encounter between McAfee and Adam Cole resulted in a heated exchange and the former NXT Champion shoving one of the radio host's producers. Triple H joined "The Pat McAfee Show" a couple days later and reiterated Cole's apology in an attempt to ease tensions between the two. Now, McAfee will take a mid-honeymoon break to try and relieve some of the drama from his professional life and bury the hatchet with Cole. Will the former NFL Pro Bowler be able to mend the relationship, or will another war of words break out with the longest-reigning NXT Champion in history? Catch it all on NXT tonight on USA Network at 8/7 C.