- The above video is Sheamus vs. Mark Henry from SummerSlam 2011. Mark Henry won the match via count-out after he launched Sheamus through the ringside barrier.

- Pat McAfee can't wait for his match against Adam Cole on Saturday, August 22 at WWE NXT Takeover: XXX.

The former NFL punter tweeted earlier, "This week is something I've dreamt about since I was roughly 10 years old... Just a little outgoing prick that was rather athletic who knew what he was put on this here planet to do. Can't wait to find out if I was right or not. Going to enjoy the hell out of this #FightWeek"

The match is happening because McAfee delivered a kick to Cole's face on the August 5, 2020 edition of NXT. Their feud really began in 2018 at an NXT live event.

Below is McAfee's post:

- Billie Kay and Peyton Royce were recently guests on the Youtube Channel, Dead Meat.

Billie Kay posted on Instagram about The IIconics talking about the horror film, "Paranormal Activity."

She posted a photo wearing a "Scream" shirt with the caption, "What's your favorite scary movie?? Check out the latest @deadmeatjames episode on YouTube feat. The #IIconics where we talk about the film Paranormal Activity"

Below is her Instagram post:



