Tonight's WWE NXT "Takeover: XXX" event saw former NFL punter Pat McAfee make his pro wrestling in-ring debut.
McAfee put up a good fight but lost to Adam Cole by pinfall. There were several instances where McAfee controlled the match, and he hit his signature punt kick at one point. He also delivered a nice superplex after an impressive sequence. Cole ended up hitting the Panama Sunrise to get the win.
There's no word yet on if WWE has plans for McAfee to work another match, but it looks like he could pull it off.
Below are several photos & videos from tonight's Cole vs. McAfee match at the NXT Arena on the campus of Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida:
One of our favorite images. #UndisputedERA is forever.#NXTTakeOver @AdamColePro @theBobbyFish @KORcombat @roderickstrong pic.twitter.com/Ycw904zqvw— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 22, 2020
Those shirts. ?? #NXTTakeOver @PatMcAfeeShow @AdamColePro pic.twitter.com/En66fUGcgi— WWE (@WWE) August 23, 2020
"For The Brand." As in the #RobertStoneBrand? ?? #NXTTakeOver @PatMcAfeeShow @RobertStoneWWE pic.twitter.com/MmlyGypvD3— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) August 23, 2020
For only two weeks of training, @PatMcAfeeShow is sure putting on an impressive showing! #NXTTakeOver #ColevsMcAfee @AdamColePro pic.twitter.com/sUDJr8ZP61— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 23, 2020
?? UNBELIEVABLE, @PatMcAfeeShow! ??— WWE (@WWE) August 23, 2020
What a breathtaking scene during #ColevsMcAfee at #NXTTakeOver: XXX once the #UndisputedERA arrived to back up @AdamColePro! pic.twitter.com/QFjFLdHQbA
Even @AdamColePro is impressed by @PatMcAfeeShow's in-ring finesse. #NXTTakeOver #ColevsMcAfee pic.twitter.com/a2mod1G9lp— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) August 23, 2020
Landed. On. His. Feet.— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 23, 2020
HOW IS HE DOING THIS? #NXTTakeOver #ColevsMcAfee @PatMcAfeeShow @AdamColePro pic.twitter.com/N9Oaq2nXVN
Consider @PatMcAfeeShow SILENCED.— WWE (@WWE) August 23, 2020
Despite an incredibly impressive, and surprising, showing, @AdamColePro shuts up Pat McAfee once and for all at #NXTTakeOver XXX! #ColevsMcAfee pic.twitter.com/r1jkqZ2i6y
The fight of a ??????????. @AdamColePro remains UNDISPUTED, bay-bay. #NXTTakeOver #ColevsMcAfee pic.twitter.com/xv6jHRUUwL— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 23, 2020