Pat McAfee appeared on ESPN Get Up this morning to respond to Adam Cole's challenge at NXT Takeover XXX, his lifelong love for the pro wrestling business, and taking bumps while training under legendary OVW trainer Rip Rogers.

While giving Cole his due respect, McAfee guaranteed that he would make an impact in his very first televised wrestling match.

"I have two weeks to prepare for this guy, who has been travelling around the globe and wrestling for 12 years. Some consider him to be the next Shawn Michaels, the next best wrestler of all time….and in two weeks, I'm going to walk in there and beat his ass," McAfee told ESPN with a wide grin on his face.

While pointing to his thigh, which helped him become an All-Pro punter for the Indianapolis Colts, McAfee said that he will punt Cole in the face, like he did at NXT this past week.

"I have a lot of respect for that man, and for the business. But, getting to do this is going to be awesome, a dream come true," added McAfee, who was named the Punter of the Decade by Pro Football Focus.

When asked by Mike Greenberg if he "knew what he was doing" and getting himself into, McAfee had an interesting response in which he recounted a story of buying a wrestling ring while intoxicated.

"I come from a family that is not supposed to have money. As soon as I got money, I started buying dumb things. One night, when I was intoxicated, I bought a full size wrestling ring from the internet. It showed up in my house a couple of months later, and I had forgotten I bought it."

McAfee continued, revealing that he trained and took bumps with Rip Rogers. "I set that thing (ring) up, and ran the ropes and took a lot of bumps. I trained under Rip Rogers, who trained the likes of Randy Orton, Batista, Brock Lesnar, and John Cena."

Despite taking bumps in the ring at his residence, McAfee admitted that he had a lot of work to do over the next few weeks—to prepare for Cole, the longest reigning NXT champion.

"I'll be honest, I have no idea what I am doing in there (in a wrestling ring). That is why the next 14 days are so important. On August 22, I have to ensure I don't look like an idiot, like the Saturday Night Live Guys who've entered the ring before. I have to do my thing, and not get injured," he said.

McAfee insisted that he was going to walk out "undefeated like Goldberg back in the day."

In conclusion, when asked if he would use a moniker, McAfee said, "I am going to be Pat McAfee. I'll be going in there looking a little flabby and out of shape. However, I have the legs of a Greek God, and the upper body of an adolescent. I am going to enjoy the hell out of this thing and get a win."

McAfee, who got married earlier this month, is presently on his honeymoon.

Stay tuned for updates on Cole vs. McAfee.

