- Above is a Best NXT TakeOver Title Matches livestream to get fans ready for tonight's NXT TakeOver: XXX. You can check out a preview of tonight's event here.

- WWE US Champion Apollo Crews turns 33 today. Crews is set to defend his title against MVP at tomorrow's SummerSlam; Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin are banned from ringside. Other birthdays today include: Jimmy and Jey Uso (35), PAC (34), WWE Hall of Famer Paul Ellering (67), and WWE Hall of Famer Stevie Ray (62).

Happy Birthday to the reigning United States Champion: @WWEApollo! ???? pic.twitter.com/3L674GAnuY — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) August 22, 2020

- Pat McAfee is taking on Adam Cole at tonight's TakeOver, and showed off his custom sneakers for his match in the video below.

"Good morning beautiful people. Tonight, l't's enjoy the hell out of SHOCKING THE WORLD. Tonight's shoe game is FireFireFire ~> designed by, legend, @MACHE275. That right shoe is going to end this thing QUICK. One swing BAYBAY. Let's. Go."