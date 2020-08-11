Pat McAfee is training hard for his match with Adam Cole at the upcoming WWE NXT "Takeover: XXX" event during SummerSlam Weekend.

The former NFL punter turned podcaster & sports analyst took to Twitter this week and released video from his recent in-ring training sessions.

"Since I made Adam Cole's soul leave his body, he's got 12 days to get ready for another match with what some people are calling the next best wrestler of all-time," McAfee said in the video, which you can see below. "I ain't worried about that though, I eat that f--ker for breakfast!"

McAfee captioned the video with, "Hey @AdamColePro... You got 12 days to figure out how you're gonna explain to the 'wrestling community' how you lost to an 'outsider' There's levels to this #NXT"

As noted, Cole will be on tomorrow's NXT TV episode to address last week's attack by McAfee.

Stay tuned for updates on Cole vs. McAfee. Below is McAfee's full tweet: