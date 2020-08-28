Paul Heyman has returned to WWE TV and is now aligned with Roman Reigns.

Tonight's SmackDown on FOX, the final show before Sunday's WWE Payback pay-per-view, featured a storyline where WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon ordered WWE Producer Adam Pearce to get contract signatures from Reigns, Braun Strowman and "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt for the No Holds Barred Triple Threat at Payback on Sunday. Pearce finally caught up with Reigns for the final segment of the show. Pearce gave Reigns the contract and waited while he looked the document over.

SmackDown returned to Reigns' locker room where Reigns told Pearce he wasn't signing the contract as he wanted some things changed. Reigns guaranteed to be in the match on Sunday and to break everyone, then leave. He also guaranteed to win back the Universal Title, which he says he never lost in the first place. Reigns added that this is not just a prediction, this is a spoiler.

The camera then showed that Heyman was sitting right next to Reigns. Heyman added, "Believe that!"

That's where the Payback go-home edition of SmackDown went off the air as Heyman looked over at Pearce and Reigns, and Reigns looked at the contract.

Heyman has been out of the WWE storylines since Brock Lesnar lost the WWE Title to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36. He did make a brief backstage cameo at the WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view in May, but that was it until now. Heyman was removed from his WWE creative job as RAW Executive Director back on June 12, one year after being hired for the job. It was noted then that Heyman would remain with the company as an on-air character.

There's no word yet on what WWE has planned for Heyman and Reigns, or if Heyman will be in Reigns' corner for the big Universal Title Triple Threat on Sunday at WWE Payback. Heyman is still listed as a member of the RAW roster as of this writing.

There's already speculation on Reigns turning heel now that he's apparently a "Paul Heyman Guy," but a turn was not stressed during tonight's brief segment at the end of SmackDown.

Stay tuned for updates on Heyman and Reigns. Below are a few shots from tonight's segment:

1 signature down, 2 to go. ?? https://t.co/FJBIYyMIID — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) August 29, 2020