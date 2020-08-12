2K has announced several new game modes for the WWE Battlegrounds arcade-style video game.
As seen above, Paul Heyman is featured in a new trailer to reveal the various game modes.
The new modes include Campaign, Exhibition, King of The Battleground, Online Tournament, and Battleground Challenge. The Exhibition Mode includes One-on-One, Tag Team, Triple Threat, Fatal 4 Way, Steel Cage, and Royal Rumble matches.
WWE 2K Battlegrounds is scheduled to be released on Friday, September 18 for Microsoft Windows, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Stadia.
Below is the full announcement sent to us today by 2K:
BRAWL YOUR OWN WAY IN A VARIETY OF WWE® 2K BATTLEGROUNDS GAME MODES
Wage war in many of your favorite match types with fun, new twists on WWE action
WWE® 2K Battlegrounds, the arcade-style WWE brawler available on September 18 and now available for pre-order in digital formats and at participating retailers, is bringing you a ton of wild game modes so you can brawl without limits!
Game modes include:
Campaign Mode: Throw down in this single-player story mode told through a comic art style as you add to your stable of WWE Superstars to overcome the next challenge. Team up with Paul Heyman and Stone Cold Steve Austin as you travel the globe in search of new Superstars for an all-new WWE brand. Play as one of the seven newly created Superstars, such as Bolo Reynolds and Jessica Johnson, as you travel across several regions battling WWE Superstars, achieving campaign goals and unlocking various WWE Superstars, power-ups and items;
Exhibition Mode: Brawl with your friends or family, with up to four-player action online or on the couch in your favorite match types, including:
* One-on-One;
* Tag Team;
* Triple Threat;
* Fatal Four Way;
* Steel Cage Match;
* Royal Rumble;
King of The Battleground Mode: Battle to become the Last Man (or Woman) Standing as you and up to seven other online players burn it down and try to toss one another out of the ring! The longer you stay in the arena, the higher your score climbs. The second you send someone flying, another Superstar waiting outside the ring enters the fray;
Online Tournament Mode: Take the action online for rewards in a variety of time-limited tournaments featuring a wide range of win conditions. Keep an eye out… you never know when a new Battlegrounds tournament might be kicking off;
Battleground Challenge Mode: Brawl from the bottom all the way to the top! Create your own WWE Superstar and overcome all the odds stacked against you.
