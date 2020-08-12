2K has announced several new game modes for the WWE Battlegrounds arcade-style video game.

As seen above, Paul Heyman is featured in a new trailer to reveal the various game modes.

The new modes include Campaign, Exhibition, King of The Battleground, Online Tournament, and Battleground Challenge. The Exhibition Mode includes One-on-One, Tag Team, Triple Threat, Fatal 4 Way, Steel Cage, and Royal Rumble matches.

WWE 2K Battlegrounds is scheduled to be released on Friday, September 18 for Microsoft Windows, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Stadia.

Below is the full announcement sent to us today by 2K: