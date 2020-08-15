WWE Superstar Peyton Royce is in her first fitness competition today, as seen in the photos below. Her husband, Shawn Spears, and fellow IIconic friend Billie Kay are with Royce to cheer her on.

"SHOW DAY! I love you guys @theshawnspears @billiekaywwe," Royce wrote on Instagram.

Spears had a bit more to say about how proud he is of her hard work for today's show.

"I joke around a lot (as seen in the photo) but I hope that doesn't take away the importance of today. This woman...determined, driven, strong and confident. Three weeks ago she set her mind in a moment and today, she competes in her very first show.

"To say I'm inspired and proud would be an understatement. To say how limitless your capabilities as a woman are simply doesn't define it enough. You continue to surprise and absolutely floor me daily. I'm glad the world gets to see a glimpse of what I'm grateful to have everyday."

No word yet on how she placed in the competition.