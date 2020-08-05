Police in Columbus, Georgia are reportedly investigating former WWE Superstar Marty Jannetty over a bizarre Facebook post he made this morning, according to TMZ.

As noted, Jannetty posted about how he allegedly murdered a gay man who tried to sexually assault him behind a Victory Lanes bowling alley where they both worked, when Jannetty was just 13. He said he had been buying marijuana from the man. Jannetty also indicated that he got rid of the body by dumping it in the Chattahoochee River. The post was deleted soon after it was posted, but you can read our original report on the post at this link.

The Columbus, GA Police Department told TMZ that they are going to look into the claim.

"We are going to look into this," a spokesperson for the CPD homicide & cold case division said. "The first step will be seeing if we have any missing persons or unidentified remains cases that match the limited information in the post."

The Jannetty investigation won't receive priority and won't be any kind of "all hands on deck" situation as the spokesperson noted that they have "several current active homicide investigations underway and they will have to remain the priority."

Jannetty noted in his original post that his brother Geno had just returned from the Vietnam War when this incident happened. The former WWE Intercontinental & Tag Team Champion was born in February 1960, so he would have turned 13 in 1973. The Vietnam War officially ended in April 1975, but troops had been returning at various times before the war ended. For what it's worth, the Chattahoochee River does run through the Columbus area. There are also records of a Victory Lanes Family Bowling Center in Columbus at some point, and the facility was located on Fort Benning Road, which is right next to the Chattahoochee.

Stay tuned for updates on Jannetty, who is still trending on social media due to the claim. Below are screenshots from the now-deleted post: