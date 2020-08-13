WWE is reportedly looking at using the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida for upcoming events.

Florida reporter Jon Alba of Spectrum Sports 360 in Orlando reports that WWE is exploring the idea of using the Amway Center for SummerSlam, but they're also considering the arena for other events moving forward.

The Amway Center is officially "closed" until next year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A rep for the arena told Alba that if an event was finalized recently, word would not have made it down the ranks yet. This means SummerSlam at the Amway Center is possible.

It was also noted by Alba that WWE has saved a significant amount of money on production costs this year, due to being off the road and taping shows at the WWE Performance Center. He speculated that if money was an issue in getting the Amway Center open, then that would be an obstacle WWE could overcome due to the money they've saved this year. Alba also speculated that if WWE were able to secure a lease at the Amway Center, it would be possible for fans to eventually return to tapings due to how big the arena is. There would be plenty of room to practice social distancing.

SummerSlam takes place on August 23, in just 10 days. Stay tuned for updates on the location.

You can view Alba's tweet below: