Monday's post-SummerSlam live edition of WWE RAW, featuring fallout from SummerSlam with the RAW debut of The ThunderDome, drew an average of 2.028 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 23% from last week's 1.643 million viewers, which was the fourth lowest viewership in the history of the show.

For this week's show, the first hour drew 2.140 million viewers (last week's hour 1 - 1.730 million), the second hour drew 2.045 million viewers (last week's hour 2 - 1.697 million) and the final hour drew 1.900 million viewers (last week's hour 3 - 1.502 million).

This week's numbers are the best overall numbers since the post-WrestleMania 36 RAW, which drew 2.118 million viewers and a 0.70 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

RAW ranked #21 for the night in viewership on cable, behind FOX News coverage of the Republican National Convention, Hannity, Tucker Carlson Tonight, The Ingraham Angle, The Five, The Story, NBA Playoffs on TNT, 90 Day Fiance: Other Way, three CNN airings of the RNC, Special Report, FOX News at Night, Outnumbered Overtime, 11th Hour, MSNBC coverage of the RNC, Outnumbered, Your World, Daily Briefing, and Bill Hemmer Reports.

WWE ranked #6 for the night on the Cable Top 150, with an average 18-49 demographic rating of 0.67. The NBA Playoffs on TNT topped the night on the Cable Top 150, with a 1.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic, drawing 2.979 million viewers. FNC's RNC coverage topped the night on cable in viewership with 7.063 million viewers, ranking #2 on the Top 150 with a 0.89 rating in the key demo.

Holey Moley on ABC drew an average of 2.426 million viewers on broadcast TV in the 8pm hour while Love Island drew 1.890 million viewers on CBS, American Ninja Warrior drew 2.504 million viewers on NBC, FOX Movie Monday drew 1.443 million viewers on FOX and CW's Whose Line Is It Anyway drew 999,000 viewers, all in the 8pm hour on broadcast TV.

Below is our 2020 RAW Viewership Tracker:

January 6 Episode: 2.385 million viewers with a 0.74 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 13 Episode: 2.030 million viewers with a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 20 Episode: 2.380 million viewers with a 0.83 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 27 Episode: 2.402 million viewers with a 0.76 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 3 Episode: 2.168 million viewers with a 0.67 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 10 Episode: 2.337 million viewers with a 0.80 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 17 Episode: 2.437 million viewers with a 0.79 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 24 Episode: 2.210 million viewers with a 0.71 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 2 Episode: 2.256 million viewers with a 0.74 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Super ShowDown episode)

March 9 Episode: 2.163 million viewers with a 0.69 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Elimination Chamber episode)

March 16 Episode: 2.335 million viewers with a 0.74 rating in the 18-49 demographic (first-ever WWE Performance Center episode)

March 23 Episode: 2.006 million viewers with a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic (second WWE PC episode)

March 30 Episode: 1.924 million viewers with a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 6 Episode: 2.118 million viewers with a 0.70 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-WrestleMania 36 episode)

April 13 Episode: 1.913 million viewers with a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic (return to live TV)

April 20 Episode: 1.842 million viewers with a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 27 Episode: 1.817 million viewers with a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 4 Episode: 1.686 million viewers with a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 11 Episode: 1.919 million viewers with a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Money In the Bank episode)

May 18 Episode: 1.757 million viewers with a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 25 Episode: 1.735 million viewers with a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Memorial Day episode)

June 1 Episode: 1.728 million viewers with a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 8 Episode: 1.737 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 15 Episode: 1.939 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Backlash episode)

June 22 Episode: 1.922 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Championship Edition)

June 29 Episode: 1.735 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 6 Episode: 1.687 million viewers with a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 13 Episode: 1.561 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 20 Episode: 1.628 million viewers with a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Extreme Rules episode)

July 27 Episode: 1.617 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 3 Episode: 1.715 million viewers with a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 10 Episode: 1.722 million viewers with a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 17 Episode: 1.643 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 24 Episode: 2.028 million viewers with a 0.67 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-SummerSlam episode)

August 31 Episode:

2019 Total: 125.746 million viewers over 52 episodes

2019 Average: 2.418 million viewers per episode

2018 Total: 149.628 million viewers over 53 episodes

2018 Average: 2.823 million viewers per episode

2017 Total: 156.971 million viewers over 52 episodes

2017 Average: 3.018 million viewers per episode