Several pro wrestling stars have responded to the Twitter challenge issued by internet celebrity Logan Paul earlier this week.

As noted, the YouTube star took to Twitter on Monday and called out other social media influencers, offering $10,000 to anyone who can beat him in a wrestling match.

"$10,000 to any influencer who can beat me in a wrestling match," Paul wrote.

Paul, who has talked about being a WWE fan in the past and is a friend of The Rock, did not say if this would be a pro wrestling match or an amateur wrestling bout, but it's possible that he was referring to some sort of amateur contest as he was a wrestler in high school, and qualified for the Ohio High School Athletic Association Division I Individual Championships in 2013. Paul and his brother, Jake Paul, got into boxing last year. Logan competed in his first pro boxing match in November 2019, losing to KSI, another rapper and internet celebrity, in the 6th round.

WWE SmackDown Superstar Matt Riddle responded to the tweet and wrote, "Bro"

ECW Original New Jack went viral for his response to the YouTuber.

"Ill kill this muthaf--ka," Jack wrote in response to Paul's tweet.

WWE's Dio Maddin challenged Paul to face Mansoor in Saudi Arabia.

"Face @KSAMANNY in Saudi Arabia. You won't," Maddin wrote.

Former WWE and TNA star "The Pope" D'Angelo Dinero (Elijah Burke), who once was an amateur boxer with a record of 98-1, responded to Paul and offered to put up $15,000 to Paul's $10,000, for wrestling or boxing.

"I'll put $15,000 against you $10,000, wrestling OR boxing! ~PHS," Pope tweeted.

AEW's Joey Janela, who recently "left" social media, had his representative respond.

They wrote, "On behalf of Joey Janela, We accept the challenge....."

AEW star Big Swole also responded, offering to face Paul in an intergender match.

"Sounds like donation money to me! Leggo!!," Swole wrote.

Swole wasn't the only women's wrestler to respond as former WWE Superstar Summer Rae also offered to accept the challenge.

She wrote, "Ummm.....yes. It is I. Hello sir. @LoganPaul"

Impact Wrestling star Ethan Page also threw his name in the hat and wrote, "So me?"

Paul has not responded to any of the pro wrestlers as of this writing, but stay tuned as we will keep you updated.

Below are the aforementioned responses, along with reactions from Mickie James, RJ City, Jordan Oliver, Thunder Rosa, Session Moth Martina, Warhorse, and Hammerstone:

