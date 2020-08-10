R-Truth is your new WWE 24/7 Champion.

Tonight's RAW saw Truth capture the title from Akira Tozawa. The title change came after an eight-man match that saw The Viking Raiders, Cedric Alexander and Ricochet destroy Tozawa and several of his ninjas. After the match, Tozawa was being guarded by a ninja on the ramp after retreating to safety to avoid a beating in the squash match. The ninja waved a referee in from the backstage area, then rolled Tozawa up for the title change. The ninja then unmasked to reveal R-Truth.

Truth is now a 38-time WWE 24/7 Champion. Tozawa's last reign began on the August 3 RAW show, by defeating Shelton Benjamin.

Below are a few shots from tonight's title change at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando: