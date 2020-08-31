R-Truth is your new WWE 24/7 Champion.

Tonight's live RAW episode featured a segment where Akira Tozawa pulled up to the arena in a van with his ninjas. A security guard stopped him at the entrance but said he was not allowed to be let in because his name wasn't on the list. Tozawa got out of the van to check the list, but it was blank. Truth then appeared and rolled Tozawa up for the pin to win the title, revealing the security guard to be a referee. Tozawa ended up kidnapping the security guard in his van, driving off and forgetting one of his ninjas.

Truth is now a 39-time 24/7 Champion. Tozawa won the title last week, on the August 24 RAW episode, by winning a Fatal 4 Way over Truth, Cedric Alexander and the then-champion Shelton Benjamin.

Below are a few shots from tonight's title change at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida:

