Former WWE NXT Superstar Rachael Ellering is set to make her AEW debut next Tuesday night on Dark.

It was announced today that Ellering will go up against Penelope Ford in singles action on Tuesday's AEW Dark episode.

Ellering, the daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Paul Ellering, started working NXT matches as an enhancement talent back in 2016. She then worked the Mae Young Classic in 2016 and 2017, before being signed to a WWE deal in January 2019. Ellering suffered a torn ACL in late July 2019, and was on the shelf for a year. She was released by WWE back in May due to the negative impact of COVID-19.

Ellering, who also used the name Rachel Evers in WWE, joins Tino Sabbatelli, Taynara Conti and MJ Jenkins as recently-released NXT Superstars who have been used in AEW matches as of late.

AEW Dark airs every Tuesday night at 7pm ET via the AEW YouTube channel. Below is the full line-up for next week's show, along with a promo

* Penelope Ford vs. Rachael Ellering

* Kip Sabian vs. Michael Stevens

* Rey Fenix vs. Lee Johnson

* Shawn Spears vs. Alex Chamberlain

* SCU vs. The Butcher and The Blade

* The Natural Nightmares vs. The Hybrid 2

* Private Party vs. Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison

* Billy and Austin Gunn vs. Shawn Dean and M'Badu

* Jurassic Express vs. Aaron Solow, Corey Hollis and Pineapple Pete