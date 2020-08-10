Randy Orton and WWE Hall of Famer "Cowboy" Bob Orton are trending on TikTok today.

Orton's wife Kim posted a video to her account on Sunday afternoon, which shows Orton and his dad doing the "Laxed (Siren Beat) Challenge" with his 3 year old daughter Brooklyn.

"Brooklyn them do it!!! @randyorton #cowboy Bob," Kim wrote as the video caption.

The video currently has more than 480,000 plays. Kim's last few videos have done between 50,000 and 75,000 views, but her first three videos, featuring Orton and his family, have 950,000 plays, 981,000 plays, and 15.3 million plays. The views on the new video with "Cowboy" Bob are climbing.

Below is the recent video with "Cowboy" Bob, along with the video from late May that did more than 15 million plays: