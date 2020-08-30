- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 featuring Randy Orton battling big men in a WWE ring. His opponents included: The Great Khali, Big Show, The Undertaker, Keith Lee, and Mark Henry. Orton is facing Lee again at tonight's WWE Payback PPV.
- It was announced Sam Roberts is scheduled to be on next Wednesday's WWE The Bump at 10 am ET. Roberts is joining the cast to break down tonight's show.
We'll be breaking down #WWEPayback with @notsam this Wednesday on #WWETheBump! pic.twitter.com/0e0lu985hB— WWE's The Bump (@WWETheBump) August 30, 2020
- WWE posted this week's 25 best Instagram photos. The collection included: Finn Balor, Shotzi Blackheart, and WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks.