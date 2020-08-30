- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 featuring Randy Orton battling big men in a WWE ring. His opponents included: The Great Khali, Big Show, The Undertaker, Keith Lee, and Mark Henry. Orton is facing Lee again at tonight's WWE Payback PPV.

- It was announced Sam Roberts is scheduled to be on next Wednesday's WWE The Bump at 10 am ET. Roberts is joining the cast to break down tonight's show.

- WWE posted this week's 25 best Instagram photos. The collection included: Finn Balor, Shotzi Blackheart, and WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks.