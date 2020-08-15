Randy Orton, who challenges Drew McIntyre for the WWE championship at the forthcoming SummerSlam pay-per-view, has posted a hilarious video on TikTok to taunt the Scottish Psychopath ahead of their showdown.

In the video, Orton's action figure hits an RKO on McIntyre's action figure before pinning the current WWE champion. Orton then proceeds to hoist a cute little WWE championship replica and places it on his shoulder. The video was also posted on Orton's Instagram account.

Orton and McIntyre have engaged in a series of heated promos ahead of their main event match at the biggest show of the summer. Several reports claim that their promos have been largely unscripted. Their rivalry took a turn for the worst during last week's episode of Monday Night Raw when Orton ended his alliance with Ric Flair by punting the Nature Boy. The show ended with McIntyre helping Flair, who got stretchered out of the ring.

Orton, a former 13-time champion, is looking first his world championship in WWE since his last reign in 2017 when he beat Bray Wyatt for the title at WrestleMania. Since then, Orton has been largely out of the world title picture. McIntyre is presently in his first reign as WWE champion after defeating Brock Lesnar earlier this year.

You can view Orton's TikTok video below: