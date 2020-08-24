Randy Orton's social media game rarely disappoints. Within a few hours of Roman Reigns' comeback at Sunday night's SummerSlam pay-per-view, Orton took to Instagram to post a picture of Brian Griffin [the Family Guy character] with shiny new teeth.

Orton was taking a jab at Reigns' shiny teeth, which was a talking point among fans after The Big Dog returned to WWE television for the first time since the March 20 episode of SmackDown.

"Was really nice seeing #thebigdogromanreigns is back @romanreigns," The Viper wrote, along with a picture of Brian Griffin's glistening teeth.

Reigns, who had taken a break from wrestling due to concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, made an unexpected comeback at the end of the SummerSlam main event match between Braun Strowman and "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt.

After spearing Wyatt, who pinned Strowman to capture his second Universal Championship, Reigns proceeded to annihilate The Monster Among Men with a series of chair shots. Reigns was also heard yelling, "I made you. You are no monster when I'm not around," to Strowman, who replaced The Big Dog in the Universal Championship match against Goldberg at WrestleMania earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Orton lost to WWE Champion Drew McIntyre at SummerSlam, failing to capture his 14th world title in WWE.

You can view Orton's Instagram post below: