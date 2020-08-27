As noted, tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite will be the first time fans have the opportunity to be in attendance since shutdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The announcement that was released one week ago stated that the live, ticketed event will take place at Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida, but at 10% - 15% venue capacity. To comply with health guidelines, tickets are being sold in groups of two, three, four and six, and the groups will be physically distanced from each other. There will also be temperature screenings, staff specifically designated to keep health guidelines in place, and all people in attendance will be required to wear masks for the duration of the show.

The standard tickets for Dynamite quickly sold out after going live on Ticketmaster.com. However, as of right now, there are still numerous resale tickets still available for this evening's show.

There are currently resale tickets ranging from $59 - $175. With fees applied, this translates to 70.36 - 208.69 per ticket, and since you have to at least buy them in bundles of two, this gives you a minimum $140.72 tab to attend the event.

If you are interested in attending the event, tickets can be purchased at this link.

The card for tonight's AEW Dynamite can be seen below:

* FTR vs. Best Friends. vs. The Young Bucks vs. Natural Nightmares in a #1 contender tag team gauntlet match

* Jon Moxley and MJF sign contract for their AEW World Title match at All Out

* Sammy Guevara vs. Matt Hardy in a tables match

* Big Swole vs. Britt Baker, Rebel, and Penelope Ford in a 3-on-1 match

* Mr. Brodie Lee and The Dark Order's TNT Championship celebration

* Chris Jericho on commentary

Although it is subject to change, the next scheduled show for AEW is an episode of Dynamite in St. Louis, MO on October 7, 2020. It is set to take place at the Chaifetz Arena and begin at 6:00PM CST