As noted last month, Renee Young announced she had written a cookbook.

On Instagram tonight, she shared that she shot pictures for the cover of her cookbook. While Renee didn't reveal the title yet, she did hint in July that she was leaning towards the title, "Holy Bleep That's Good."

Renee wrote, "Ummmmmmm i shot pictures for the cover of a cookbook that I wrote with my own little hands and brain. What the what?!? I had the best time today! We hauled ass today and couldn't have had a better crew on hand to make it all come together! Can't wait to share with you guys!! @gabyduong @jackiesobonphoto @brianvalentine @_savbrady27_ @amandaluedeke"

Her cookbook will feature more than 70 recipes and the recipes will also include a music playlist to set the mood.

