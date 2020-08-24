As noted, Renee Young confirmed ongoing reports of her WWE departure during last night's SummerSlam Kickoff Show. The announcer and former commentator for RAW reportedly gave her notice to WWE just over one week ago and agreed to work through SummerSlam Weekend.

Since the announcement, Renee has taken to social media to release a lengthy statement about her time working for WWE.

"This November would mark 8 years in WWE. 8 years!!" Renee writes. "An opportunity of a lifetime with a global company to learn, grow, make history and do things beyond my wildest dreams before I left Toronto for this adventure. I made friends, family- literally family- I met my husband here (what a f--king dreamboat) and people that will be a part of my life forever. I did things I couldn't have even imagined or dreamt up.

"From backstage interviews, a reality show, Talking Smack, being the first woman to be a part of a WWE broadcast in Saudi Arabia, being the first woman to sit at the commentary desk full time on Monday Night Raw, calling Wrestlemania, anchoring a brand new show with Fox Sports (which you guys will still be able to catch me on!) I've been so lucky," Young continued. "But it's also been a lot of my hard work, drive and passion that's landed me in these amazing spots. I've had such an incredible run with WWE. It's changed my life. But that all leads me to now. What's next? Do I stay satisfied with what I've done? Or do I go in pursuit of new barriers and goals in mind? I always choose the latter.

"I have no idea what that means or looks like, but it's time for me to go. Time to roll the dice again and shake things up," she went on. "Time to light that fire again and forge on. Time to say bye to Renee Young and reconnect with Renee Paquette and remember why I started this journey to begin with. And as the ride slows down- as the world slows down, I see it as my opportunity to make a move. So I just wanted to say thanks to WWE and to the all the fans that have been so damn cool to me over the years. And send a crap ton of love to all of my people. I'm excited for the future! Thanks for everything."

WWE stars of the past and present reached out to Renee with words of support. WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix sent her a message, saying, "Renee Young broke barriers for female voices. She taught me SO much about the broadcast booth and supported me. She brings out the best in everyone around her. But most of all, she is a friend I treasure. Thank you for everything Renee!"

Multiple other WWE stars would follow suit, as seen below. Some would send her inside jokes, others, like Lacey Evans, stayed in character with their social media goodbye, and others simply gave her well wishes on her future.

Stay tuned for what's next in Renee Young's career. As noted, she does have a new cookbook that is on the horizon.

