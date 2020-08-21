WWE first debuted the "Mixed Match Challenge" back in 2018, a web series that saw teams of one male WWE star and one female WWE star compete in a tournament. Although there is no guarantee that the concept will be returning, WWE legend Rey Mysterio recently brought up the tournament in an interview.

During his appearance on Konnan's Keepin' it 100 Podcast, Mysterio revealed that Sasha Banks would be his ideal tag team partner for the "Mixed Match Challenge". He explained that this is because she has put an emphasis on learning lucha libre style wrestling.

"I would love to do a tag match with Sasha. I think she trained lucha for a minute," Rey said (h/t Sportskeeda). "She even went down to Mexico and trained there for a minute with Kalisto. But yeah, Sasha and Bayley love that lucha libre style. They're hungry, they're really hungry."

As Mysterio noted, Sasha and Bayley have both been dominating the WWE women's division over the past few months. "The Golden Role Models" are set to defend their respective RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships in individual matches against Asuka at SummerSlam.

Rey's son, Dominik Mysterio, will be competing in his first WWE match this Sunday at SummerSlam. He is scheduled to face Seth Rollins in a street fight match on the pay-per-view.