WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair spoke with Scott Fishman of TV Insider about WWE's dwindling TV ratings, and wanting to be on WWE TV whenever he can.

Flair had mentioned how good WWE's shows have been lately, but interest for RAW and SmackDown have continued to head downwards in 2020.

"I've been watching wrestling for a long time," Flair began. "I don't pay attention to the competition. So I'm not sure what RAW or the other shows are really up against. I think it's the whole thing right now. Believe it or not, I do think sitting at home watching, it is fun to watch in front of a large audience. That can affect it. But in terms of the kids working hard, come on. They're busting their ass. I can't say enough about that. They are also missing some key players but keep marching on. That's what successful people do. They don't make excuses.

"They have that good work ethic that it will come back around. I don't think anyone is taking it personal. It's what is going on right now. Vince McMahon, WWE, will bounce back bigger and better a year from now. The pandemic has stopped a lot of things. It has given a different perspective on a lot of things, but it's not due to their attitudes or level of performance."

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic being a concern, Flair has said he's not one to stay on the sidelines.

"Some people are just happy to go home and sit on the sidelines," Flair said. "I love to always be doing something. I had a great time when I was on RAW a couple of times with Randy. To be 71 and even be on TV and be involved with WWE, that's huge for me."

"The Nature Boy" was asked about giving another WWE Superstar a rub — like he had done for Randy Orton earlier in his career. Flair noted he'd wanted to be involved in the upcoming WWE Championship Match between Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton, but WWE hasn't gotten back to him yet on that idea.



"I certainly would love the opportunity," Flair responded. "I'm trying to get me to manage Randy against [Drew] McIntyre [at SummerSlam]. I don't know. I haven't heard back, but it's not because I'm not trying."