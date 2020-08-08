Ricky Starks clearly has a lot going for him. Oozing with swagger, Starks carries himself like a movie star, wears a gold chain, and already cuts a mean promo. In recent weeks, he has drawn comparisons with a young Rocky Maivia aka The Rock.

However, Starks has played down the comparisons while stressing that he has no intention to imitate any wrestler.

"This is how I dress. People are always like, 'Oh, he's trying to be like someone.' No, that's how I like to dress. I like nice clothes and fashion," Starks told Fightful in an interview.

According to Starks, most modern wrestling fans are accustomed to seeing wrestlers in basketball shorts and not luxury apparel and shoes.

"When they see someone like me, it goes against what they're used to seeing. It makes them go, 'Look, this dude looks wack because he's wearing Gucci slip-on shoes, with a Gucci belt, and a knit-top, and gold chain.' I don't get why if someone dresses nice, why do you have to be The Rock?"

Starks also spoke about the differences in performing on national TV for AEW compared to his stint with the NWA.

"Nothing has changed for me that drastically. The only thing that has changed is there are more cameras to find and show off, look cool, and give nice poses to. Otherwise, I have been used to the whole wrestling production gig, even as an extra in WWE. If anything, I would say AEW is more laid back than NWA and WWE," he said.

Starks arrived on AEW Dynamite in early June to answer Cody's TNT Championship open challenge. After picking up a streak of wins on AEW Dark, Starks recently returned to Dynamite to form an alliance with Brian Cage and Taz.

