- Above is the latest Ring of Honor Week by Week, hosted by Quinn McKay. As noted, ROH is set to return to TV tapings this month in Baltimore with a focus on the upcoming Pure Title Tournament. 16 entrants are in the tournament and the wrestlers confirmed so far are: Jay Lethal, Jonathan Gresham, Matt Sydal, David Finlay, Tracy Williams, Josh Woods and Wheeler Yuta.

- The Briscoes are this week's guests on the ROH Strong podcast to talk about their long history with the company, ROH returning to in-ring action, and more. You can check out the full show in the link below.

#ROHStrong Podcast Episode 17 - The Briscoe Brothers



Eleven-time ROH World Tag Team Champions Jay and Mark Briscoe talk about their rich history in ROH going back to the company's first show, ROH returning to in-ring action, and much more!



Listen here: https://t.co/76UbFgi3JN pic.twitter.com/LR8j2YenxH — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) August 17, 2020

- Tomorrow is night one of Impact Emergence (8 pm ET on AXS TV and Impact's Twitch channel). Below is the lineup for tomorrow's event:

* The Motor City Machine Guns (c) vs. The North (Impact World Tag Team Championship)

* Moose (c) vs. Trey Miguel (TNA World Heavyweight Championship)

* Chris Bey (c) vs. Rohit Raju vs. TJP (Impact X-Division Championship)

* The Good Brothers vs. Ace Austin and Madman Fulton

* Taya Valkyrie vs. Kylie Rae

Night two will go down in two weeks and features Impact Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazza vs. Jordynne Grace in a 30-Minute Ironman Match. Eddie Edwards will also defend the Impact World Championship. On Twitter, Purrazzo commented on next week's big bout against Grace.

"Next week, I cement my name in @IMPACTWRESTLING history. #IronWoman #Virtuosa"