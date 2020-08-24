- Above is this week's NJPW Monday Free Match between Hiroshi Tanahashi and Tetsuya Naito from NJPW King of Pro-Wrestling in October of 2015.

- Earlier today, ROH announced more participants for the upcoming Pure Championship Tournament: Kenny King, Dalton Castle, Rust Taylor, Jay Lethal, Jonathan Gresham, Matt Sydal, David Finlay, Tracy Williams, Josh Woods, Wheeler Yuta, Rocky Romero, PJ Black, and Tony Deppen are confirmed. Three more wrestlers are yet to be announced. Below are the rules for the tournament:

* Every match begins and ends with the Code of Honor handshake.

* Each wrestler has three rope breaks to stop submission holds and pinfalls. After a wrestler exhausts his rope breaks, submission and pin attempts on or under the ropes by his opponent are legal.

* Closed-fist punches to the face are not permitted; only open-handed slaps or chops to the face are allowed. Punches to other parts of the body are permitted, excluding low blows. The first use of a closed fist will get a warning; the second will be a disqualification.

* As in standard ROH matches, there will be a 20-count when a wrestler is on the floor.

* Outside interference will result in automatic termination from the roster for the wrestler that interferes.

* There will be two blocks, single-elimination format.

* Round 1 matches have a 15-minute time limit.

* Block semifinals have a 20-minute time limit.

* Block finals have a 30-minute time limit.

* The tournament final has a one-hour time limit.

* There will be three judges for each match, and time-limit draws will go to a judges' decision.

- Legacy: Rowdy Roddy Piper is out now on DVD and also on Digital. Below is the full description, trailer, and an additional clip of Rick Martel and Piper telling the story of a near fatal car accident they were once involved in.