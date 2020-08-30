This past Friday's SmackDown ended with the surprise pairing of Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman. Reigns is set to go for the WWE Universal Championship in a No Holds Barred Triple Threat Match against Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman at tonight's WWE Payback.

WWE is reportedly moving forward as Reigns being SmackDown's top heel going forward. Heyman tweeted out the video below and Reigns has since responded.

"Been waiting on this for a long time. Here we go!" Reigns wrote.

Yesterday, Reigns also reacted to the passing of Chadwick Boseman, 43, due to a four-year battle with colon cancer. Among his roles, Boseman portrayed Black Panther and Jackie Robinson.

"Hero on screen and even more so in real life," Reigns commented. "A very talented and inspiring young man went way to early. Love, prayers and support go out to the Boseman family."

Tonight's PPV gets going with the Kickoff at 6 pm ET, and the main card at 7 pm ET.

