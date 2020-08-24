Last night's WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view saw the return of one of WWE's top stars in Roman Reigns. "The Big Dog" crashed the end of the WWE Universal Title match, spearing The Fiend after his victory, attacking Braun, and then holding up the Universal Championship as the show went off the air.

With Roman's return to the ring, WWE definitely followed through with the tagline for SummerSlam, where they promised, "You'll Never See It Coming". However, WWE fans might just be the tip of the iceberg in terms of who was kept in the dark about Reigns' return.

Apparently, even other WWE superstars backstage were unaware that Roman was returning last night, according to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio.

This was Reigns' first appearance since the March 20 SmackDown episode. He had taken time off and skipped the WrestleMania 36 match with Goldberg due to concerns he had with working during the COVID-19 pandemic. He has not wrestled since defeating King Baron Corbin in a dark match at the February 28 SmackDown, the night after he defeated Corbin in a Steel Cage Match at WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia.

There had been speculation on Reigns returning to work now that WWE has their new residency at the Amway Center in Orlando, which has been transformed into WWE ThunderDome. That speculation gained even further traction this past weekend when WWE released new merchandise for the returning star.