As seen in the video above, SHO, one half of Roppongi 3K, announced that the team will be vacating the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Championships.

The news was delivered at Korakuen Hall during a post-show promo after Thursday's Summer Struggle In Jingu show. It was later confirmed by NJPW on their Twitter, however, there has yet to be an official announcement made regarding what is next for the Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Titles.

SHO's main reason for vacating the titles was because his partner, YOH, is currently out of action with an unspecified knee injury until further notice. It was announced back on July 4 that he would miss some upcoming events, however, no update has been given on YOH since then.

YOH's last appearance was when he suffered a loss to BUSHI in the first round of the 2020 New Japan Cup tournament on June 23. In SHO's promo above, he made it clear that this is not causing the team to disband.

Roppongi 3K are four-time IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag champs, with their most recent title reign occurring after they defeated El Phantasmo and Taiji Ishimori at Wrestle Kingdom 14 earlier this year.