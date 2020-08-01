Former WWE Superstar Rusev (Miro) took questions from fans during a recent Twitch stream and then posted his responses to his YouTube channel. Miro was asked his opinions on Rey Mysterio, and he discussed how the two tried to form a tag team during his run in the company.

"I got the pleasure, which was absolutely my pleasure, of having a tag team match with me and Rey Mysterio against whoever else. And after the match, I'm never going to forget this to this day, we worked a live event and we were a tag team," Miro recalled. "I think one day, maybe even two nights in a row or maybe even one, after that he came and said, 'hey man, I really liked working with you'.

"Maybe that is just Rey being Rey cause he's such a nice guy," Rusev continued. "I'm so honored to know Rey cause he's such a nice guy and he's one of the greatest of all time, clearly. He goes, 'hey man, I really like working with you. We should probably work together as a tag team. I have nothing going on.' I'm like, 'yes, Sir! Please! Yes, I beg you!' But I think he went to a different story and they shoot me into something else. That never came to fruition."

Miro said that the interaction with Rey is something he will always cherish because he grew up watching Mysterio, and he considers him one of the best in the business.

"Even that idea, even if he was just nice enough to say it because he was such a nice guy, I'm still taking that as a compliment for the rest of my days." Miro explained. "You can call me a mark or whatever, but I just have respect for these people."

Miro said he had such respect and admiration for the stars from the past. He was apparently still scared to approach The Undertaker before his release.

"I'm intimidated to this day from Taker, and he has not done nothing wrong to me." Miro said. "He's always been super nice. We got to work together, Jesus, and I'm still intimidated. I'm still in awe of these people. I grew up watching these guys - these were my heroes."

Miro was able to work with The Undertaker when they had a casket match at The Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia in 2018. He said that if back in the day he told people he would grow up to wrestle The Undertaker, no one would believe him. He added that some people still may not believe that he was able to work with the legend.

"Probably some people, if I tell them now that I worked with the Undertaker, they probably won't believe me." Miro said. "Even though we did it on TV in front of 65,000 people, they probably still won't believe me."

Miro also said that Triple H was another legend he had trouble approaching because of how big of a star he was in his eyes.

"Even Triple H, when he was backstage, I would always keep my distance." Miro explained. "These guys were so high for me man; they were like these unreachable gods."

Miro is still currently a free agent after being released from WWE in April. Stay tuned for any updates on Miro's post-WWE future.

