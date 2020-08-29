- Sami Zayn returned on last night's SmackDown where he attacked WWE Intercontinental Champion Jeff Hardy. Zayn had previously held the title, but was stripped of it back in May after not being on TV. Zayn had remained in Canada during the COVID-19 pandemic. Zayn is adamant he's still the champion, bringing it up again on Talking Smack.

"Jeff Hardy knows in his heart of hearts that he's not the Intercontinental Champion," Zayn said. "I think he knows I'm the champion. He missed the boat to call me and denounce his fraudulent title win, but I think now he's going to do the right thing."

- The Wednesday, September 2 and 9 episodes of NXT on the USA Network are moving to Tuesday due to the NHL Playoffs. For fans who want to keep to their normal viewing schedule, both shows will rebroadcast on Syfy on Wednesday September 2 and September 9 at 8 pm ET. This will be the first time NXT airs on Syfy since 2010 when it was more of a reality competition show.

- WWE Network News is reporting some new content is headed to the WWE Network. First up, Jerry Lawler's appearance on Steve Austin's The Broken Skull Sessions is set for Sunday, September 6. The latest WWE Timeline spotlights The Rock's journey through his WWE career, and debuts on Tuesday, September 1. Finally, the newest WWE Break it Down will feature WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks, streaming on Friday, September 4.