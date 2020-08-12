It looks like Samoa Joe will be returning to the WWE ring soon.

MVP recently spoke with Phillip Martinez of Newsweek and revealed that Joe is coming back to action soon. MVP made the comments when asked who he'd like to work with on the RAW brand.

"There's always someone," MVP answered. "I was talking recently with Aleister Black and his talent has impressed me. He's a guy that impresses me in the ring and out of the ring and in the locker room. He's got that old-school mentality emerging as a locker room leader in his own right and he's gifted.

"What I understand, ole Samoa Joe is gonna be back in action and over the years Samoa Joe and I have been great friends, but we've never ever faced each other. At this stage of my career, I think I feel a lot more confident facing him, knowing that I got Bobby and Shelton backing me up—but I also know that wouldn't phase Joe in the least. There's a number of guys that are coming along and that I'm looking forward to having an opportunity to work with in some capacity."

Joe last wrestled on TV during the February 10 RAW, where he teamed with Kevin Owens and The Viking Raiders for a loss to Seth Rollins, AOP and Murphy. Joe spent several months on the shelf in late 2019 due to a broken thumb, returning to the ring in late December. He then suffered a concussion while doing a dive on the January 27 RAW episode, returned to action for one week, and then suffered a second concussion at a RAW commercial shoot in early February. Joe then tested positive to violate the WWE Wellness Policy and was suspended for 30 days. WWE brought him back to the RAW announce team in late April.

Joe recently appeared on WWE's The Bump and talked about his commentary work, and Vince McMahon's reaction.

"I've had zero media aspirations," Joe said on The Bump. "I just drift through life, and things just hit me as they come. I got on the commentary table - it was funny when the light shined on me, I started to hear the angels sing, I said to myself, 'You know, this might be a good fit.' I then put my headset on, and Vince [McMahon] came through and said, 'You know, this feels right.' I was like, 'I know!'

"It's been a weird journey, but I'm still on it. It's an odyssey and a quest. I'm just trying to take the world along with me. I have a very descriptive mind, you know, when I see things, my observations are quick to come right out of my mouth. So yeah, it's been working out very well."

There's no word yet on what WWE has planned for Joe, but he's had recent interactions with Seth Rollins during RAW segments. Stay tuned for updates on his return.