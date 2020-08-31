- Above is a video package of highlights from last night's WWE Payback pay-per-view. Below is a new WWE Now video with McKenzie Mitchell recapping the big event, which aired live from WWE ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando, FL.

- WWE Intercontinental Champion Jeff Hardy turns 43 years old today while RAW Superstar Mickie James turns 41, and injured SmackDown Superstar Ember Moon turns 32.

- As noted, last night's WWE Payback pay-per-view saw Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley drop the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles to Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax. The finish saw Baszler put Banks in the Muta Lock while trapping Bayley in the Kirifuda Clutch for the double submission win.

The loss led to more tension between Banks and Bayley. Banks took to Twitter after the show and declared that she did not cause them to lose.

"I didn't tap #WWEPayback," Banks tweeted.

Bayley tweeted a response this morning and simply wrote, "Dude"

There's no word yet on what WWE has planned for The Golden Role Models, but a singles match between the two has been speculated. You can see their full post-Payback exchange below: