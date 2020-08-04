Former women's MMA star-turned-actress Gina Carano may be looking to make an appearance for WWE.

Last night's RAW episode saw former UFC star Shayna Baszler confront the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, RAW Women's Champion Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley, in a backstage segment. That segment ended with Baszler knocking Banks down, which set up their singles match that ended in a No Contest after Asuka attacked Bayley at ringside.

Carano took to Twitter late last night and commented on the backstage segment with The Golden Role Models and Baszler. She noted that she now wants to attend her first WWE event, and that she's a fan of both Banks and Baszler.

"And just like that I want to attend my first @WWEUniverse event.. @SashaBanksWWE & @QoSBaszler [heart emojis] two of my favorites," Carano wrote.

Banks fired back this afternoon and said she wants to give Carano a beat down, adding that the former MMA fighter wouldn't last in the WWE Universe.

"And just like that, I wanna whoop your ass too... you wouldn't last in my Universe but you're welcome to try [smiling face with horns emoji] #2BeltzBanks," Banks responded.

Carano just responded to Banks' threat this evening with a GIF, which you can see below.

Baszler also responded to Carano's tweet and ignored her MMA career, referring to her as an actress only.

Baszler wrote, "One of my fave Star Wars characters!"

This was a reference to Carano having a role in The Mandalorian, the live-action Star Wars series where she played the Cara Dune character.

There were rumors on Carano possibly working with WWE a few years ago at the height of her MMA popularity, but nothing ever came of the rumors.

Carano has not fought since August 15, 2009, which was the fight against Cyborg to crown the inaugural Strikeforce Women's Lightweight Champion. Carano lost that fight at 4:59 of the first round by TKO. She has a MMA record of 7 wins and 1 loss. Carano stated in 2014 that she was considering a MMA return, and former WWE & UFC star Ronda Rousey later revealed that a fight between the two had been planned for December 2014, but it never happened.

You can see the full tweets from Banks, Baszler and Carano below:

And just like that I want to attend my first @WWEUniverse event.. @SashaBanksWWE & @QoSBaszler ?????? two of my favorites. https://t.co/2SbwIkLjAC — Gina Carano (@ginacarano) August 4, 2020

And just like that, I wanna whoop your ass too... you wouldn't last in my Universe but you're welcome to try ?? #2BeltzBanks https://t.co/vqjaB3OKb8 — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) August 4, 2020