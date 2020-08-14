Despite making his main roster debut in 2012, Seth Rollins has already racked up plenty of noteworthy SummerSlam moments -- from his lumberjack match versus Dean Ambrose in 2014, defeating John Cena with the aide of John Stewart in 2015, the inaugural Universal Championship bout against Finn Balor in 2016, winning the tag team titles along with Dean Ambrose in 2017, and slaying the Beast Incarnate, Brock Lesnar, in last year's main event for the Universal Championship.

During an interview with BT Sport, the Monday Night Messiah was asked which moment he considers his most memorable.

"Oh, man. I have had some real bangers there. To be honest with you, anytime you beat John Cena with the help of John Stewart, it's pretty sick. A year prior to that, Ambrose and myself had one of the best lumberjack matches in history," he said.

Rollins spoke in length on his match against Lesnar last year, which earned rare praise from WWE legend Stone Cold Steve Austin. Rollins detailed why winning the fans over in Toronto during the course of the match was critical to making it his all-time favorite SummerSlam moment.

"I finally got the match I wanted out of Brock last year. That is the one (type of match) I had been hoping for since I got put in a situation to work with Brock.

"My back was up against the wall, I went into Toronto, and began to get strong backlash from our hardcore audience. Luckily for me, I ended up turning them [boos into cheers] during the course of the match, beating Brock in a hell of a fight. I'll have to go with that moment, to be honest."

Rollins will look to create another SummerSlam highlight on August 23rd against Dominik Mysterio, who makes his WWE in-ring debut.

