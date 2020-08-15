Seth Rollins is currently involved in one of the highest profile storylines in the company.

WWE announced that the Seth Rollins vs. Rey Mysterio "Eye For An Eye" match at Extreme Rules would have to end in one of the competitors getting their eye gauged out. It was reported that the company would rely on CGI for what was expected to be a gruesome finish. Instead, fans saw Mysterio holding a fake eyeball with some fake blood. As a result, many fans went into an uproar and took to social media to blast the angle as "corny".

The billion dollar wrestling company has had a ton of negative light being cast on them in recent years as their ratings have been on a steady decline. To add to their struggles, for the first time since taking over the company, Vince McMahon is receiving a ton of pressure from investors and shareholders to fix their issues and to do so quickly.

Rollins, recently spoke to BT Sport about the amount of criticism the company has received and how it impacts their mindset.

"Everyone, and I'm not just talking about the wrestlers," Rollins said. "I'm talking about everyone from Vince McMahon down. Whether it's a production team member, a creative team member, an aid, writer's assistant or just anybody, we all take pride in our jobs. We all got into professional wrestling because we are fans and this is something that we love.

"So, when we get laughed at or made fun of by our hardcore audience that puts a chip on our shoulder. I don't think that any of us take lightly the idea that we have lost a step or that things aren't what they used to be or you can't do this or you can't do that. I can speak specifically for the locker room and we are full of guys and girls that are extremely talented, extremely driven, extremely hard-working and we do the best we can with the hand we're dealt.

"Sometimes, especially in 2020 with COVID, the pandemic and quarantine and everything that's been shut down, we're backed up against a wall. So, sometimes with situations like that is when the artists do their best work, when there is angst and frustration and some sort of need to prove others wrong. So, all those situations you brought up are perfect examples of that, but it goes deeper, man. It goes all the way from the bottom to the top. Everybody is trying to make this thing work as best as we can."

Rollins will face Dominik at SummerSlam on August 23rd. The event will take place at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida, although WWE has yet to officially announce a location.

You can check out Rollins' comments below:

"Everyone from Vince McMahon down, we all take pride in our jobs."



"When we get laughed at by our hardcore audience it puts a chip on our shoulders."



"We do the best we can with the hand we're dealt."



Well said, @WWERollins ?????? pic.twitter.com/yFUjMSwYru — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) August 14, 2020

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit BT Sport with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.