WWE announced today Seth Rollins vs. Dominik Mysterio at SummerSlam is now a Street Fight.

On Monday's RAW, Rollins told Dominik he wouldn't last ten seconds in the ring with him if it was a regular match, and said Dominik could bring weapons to the event to even things out. It now looks like Rollins will be able to use whatever he likes with this new stipulation being added to the bout.

SummerSlam takes place on August 23, most likely at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida, although WWE has yet to officially announce a location.

Below is the updated card:

WWE Championship

Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Randy Orton

WWE Universal Championship

Braun Strowman (c) vs. Bray Wyatt

WWE RAW Women's Championship

Sasha Banks (c) vs. Asuka

WWE SmackDown Women's Championship

Bayley (c) vs. Asuka

WWE RAW Tag Team Championship

The Street Profits (c) vs. Andrade and Angel Garza with Zelina Vega

WWE US Championship

Apollo Crews (c) vs. MVP

Hair vs. Hair Match

Mandy Rose vs. Sonya Deville

Street Fight

Seth Rollins vs. Dominik Mysterio