WWE announced today Seth Rollins vs. Dominik Mysterio at SummerSlam is now a Street Fight.
On Monday's RAW, Rollins told Dominik he wouldn't last ten seconds in the ring with him if it was a regular match, and said Dominik could bring weapons to the event to even things out. It now looks like Rollins will be able to use whatever he likes with this new stipulation being added to the bout.
SummerSlam takes place on August 23, most likely at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida, although WWE has yet to officially announce a location.
Below is the updated card:
WWE Championship
Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Randy Orton
WWE Universal Championship
Braun Strowman (c) vs. Bray Wyatt
WWE RAW Women's Championship
Sasha Banks (c) vs. Asuka
WWE SmackDown Women's Championship
Bayley (c) vs. Asuka
WWE RAW Tag Team Championship
The Street Profits (c) vs. Andrade and Angel Garza with Zelina Vega
WWE US Championship
Apollo Crews (c) vs. MVP
Hair vs. Hair Match
Mandy Rose vs. Sonya Deville
Street Fight
Seth Rollins vs. Dominik Mysterio
