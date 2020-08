Shane McMahon took to Twitter to hype his return to WWE TV on tonight's RAW.

"Excited to return to #WWERaw tonight... time to shake some things up," he wrote in the tweet seen below.

As noted, this will be Shane's first appearance since losing the Career vs. Career Ladder Match to Kevin Owens on the October 4 SmackDown on FOX premiere, which was also the SmackDown 20th Anniversary show.

There's no official word on what Shane will be doing tonight, but it's believed that he may be involved with a "new concept" or the new stable being introduced. You can click here and click here for the latest backstage updates for tonight's show, and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

WWE issued the following teaser announcement for Shane's return: