WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels is returning to RAW next Monday night.

WWE announced during tonight's SmackDown that The HeartbreaK Kid will be on Monday's RAW to address last week's attack on WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, by Randy Orton.

It's also being teased that Rey Mysterio will return to RAW next week. Rey has been away for several weeks, since losing the "Eye For An Eye" match at WWE's "The Horror Show at Extreme Rules" event, while his son Dominik Mysterio feuds with Rollins. Dominik vs. Rollins will take place at SummerSlam and Dominik will be able to use weapons.

WWE previously announced Mickie James' in-ring return for Monday's show. She will be wrestling Natalya.

Monday's RAW is the go-home edition for SummerSlam.