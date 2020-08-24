Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax will challenge for the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles at Sunday's WWE Payback pay-per-view.

It was announced on tonight's RAW that Jax and Baszler will face Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley for their tag team titles on Sunday. The match was made after Jax pulled Baszler out of the ring during tonight's non-title match with Bayley, then stood with her to stare the champs down. They later had words and Baszler said she would help Jax win the titles if Jax left her alone and stayed off her back. Their backstage segment ended with Baszler slapping Jax and walking off.

WWE Payback will take place this Sunday from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. Below is the current card:

No Holds Barred Triple Threat for the WWE Universal Title

Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt (c)

WWE Women's Tag Team Titles Match

Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler vs. Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley (c)

WWE United States Title Match

Bobby Lashley vs. Apollo Crews (c)