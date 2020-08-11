- Above is a promo for Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX episode, featuring the latest in the SummerSlam feud between "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt and WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman, plus a Tri-Brand Battle Royal to determine the SummerSlam opponent for WWE Women's Tag Team & SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley.

- WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan turns 67 years old today while WWE NXT UK Women's Champion Kay Lee Ray turns 28, and former ECW referee & manager Bill Alfonso turns 63.

- Last night's WWE RAW episode featured the Week 2 action of Shane McMahon's new RAW Underground concept, as covered at this link. This week's "worked shoot-style fights" featured Riddick Moss, Dabba-Kato, Arturo Ruas, Cal Bloom, and the first fights with female competitors. Shayna Baszler fought off a group of three female fighters, which included Emily Andzulis.

Baszler took to Twitter after RAW and commented on the appearance.

"Quite the opposite. This is me in absolute control. #Reality," she wrote in response to a WWE tweet that said this was all-out chaos from Baszler.

She also responded to a WWE tweet that touted how they got Baszler into the RAW Underground ring. She wrote, "You only just discovered the Underground. I was born in it, molded by it. #RawUnderground #Reality"

There's no word yet on if Baszler will be back for more RAW Underground action next week, but she seems to be enjoying the concept. You can see her full tweets below:

