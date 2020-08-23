Sonya Deville lost the "No DQ, Loser Leaves WWE" match to Mandy Rose at tonight's WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view and per the stipulation, she must leave.

The match was originally announced as a Hair vs. Hair match, but the stipulation was changed on this past Friday's SmackDown on FOX.

There is some speculation on Deville wanting to take time away from WWE due to the attempted kidnapping at her home last weekend. There's also speculation that we may see Deville return to TV in the upcoming WWE Draft, on the RAW brand.

Below are a few shots from tonight's match at The ThunderDome from the Amway Center in Orlando: