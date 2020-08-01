WWE SmackDown star Sonya Deville recently took some time out of her schedule to speak with International Business Times about the current state of WWE in the wake of the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

Sonya mentioned how WWE performers are accustom to touring the US and internationally throughout the year. However, this virus has put a halt to that regular touring, so things have been a bit strange for the WWE stars.

"It's obviously been kind of crazy for everybody, but it's one of these things where the last five years of our lives have been on the road," Sonya explained. "And we haven't had much downtime or normalcy of a Monday through Friday or anything like that. So it's been nice in a sense to be in our own homes instead of hotels.

"We're blessed to still be able to work and put on a show for people that are going through tough times, because what's our escape right now? Television and social media. It's cool to be a part of something that's providing entertainment in a time like this," Sonya said.

Sonya admits that there is a sense of trepidation when it comes to working around so many people at a time like this. She does note, however, that she lives alone and won't put others at risk if she were to contract COVID-19.

"Obviously it's unsettling because there are so many unknowns about everything going on, but at the end of the day, I'm fortunate enough to live alone. I don't live with anybody who's high risk," Sonya stated. "I don't have kids. I don't live with my mother or anything like that, so it's more comfortable for someone like me I think to just push through and do what I need to do. But I understand everyone's difference of opinions on a situation like this.

When it comes to who she considers the "greatest to ever do it", Deville believes you have to look no further than Asuka. Sonya hopes that she has the opportunity to face "The Empress Of Tomorrow" in a high profile match someday.

"Asuka is in my opinion the greatest to ever do it. She's so well-rounded. She's so charismatic. She's hard-hitting. She's aggressive, fast. Everything that I like about wrestling is what Asuka does," Sonya explained. "I think our styles match up well. I think we're both heavy hitters, hard strikers. Every wrestler has good chemistry with another wrestler, more so than anybody else, and I just think that mine and Asuka's in-ring chemistry is incredible.

"I would love to show fans that one day. I know that moment in time will come," Sonya added. "She's respected because she's humble, she puts her head down and goes to work every day and outworks a lot of people on the roster. She's really that talented."